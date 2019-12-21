High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway, Benton win tournament games

The Bossier Bearkats, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers picked up victories in tournaments Friday night.

In the Ruston tournament, Bossier defeated defending Class B state champion Simsboro 64-55 and Parkway downed Ruston 49-42.

In the Logansport tournament, Benton dropped Stanley 70-59.

In a non-tournament game, Airline fell to Huntington 60-48 at Huntington.

At Ruston, Tim King knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Bossier (15-3).

D’Ante Bell added 18. Cinco Bryant had eight and Otis Smith seven.

The Bearkats withstood 11 3-pointers by Simsboro (14-2). Bossier had seven.

Parkway improved to 6-2 with the win over host Ruston.

At Logansport, Ryan Ward hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead a balanced Benton team past Stanley.

Brodie Romero and Todd Dominick added 11 each.

Benton (6-5) trailed 29-28 at the half and then outscored the Panthers 20-8 in the third. Romero and Ward both hit 3s in the quarter.

The Tigers were clutch at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 12.

Stanley’s Jacobi Forte scored a game-high 26 points.

At Huntington, Airline dropped to 8-5 with the loss. Huntington improved to 10-4.

