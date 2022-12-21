High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night.

Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64.

At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26.

Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led Bossier with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Bearkats jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 15-8 after the first quarter. But the Gators rallied in the second and the score was tied at 24 at the half.

Bossier took a slim 38-36 lead into fourth quarter.

The Bearkats extended the lead to 45-38 on two free throws with 4:55 left. With 1:52 left, Bossier was up 48-41

Shreve scored to cut the lead to five. The Gators forced a turnover and Marcus Lofton hit a 15-foot jumper to make it 48-45 with a minute left.

The Bearkats were called for traveling with 55 seconds left. The Gators had a chance to tie but missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 41 seconds left.

Woods got the rebound and was fouled with 37 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second.

The Gators were called for traveling. Bossier managed to run about 10 seconds off the clock with some quick passes before Johnson was fouled with 17 seconds left. He made both, Shreve missed a 3 and the ball went out of bounds to Bossier with 10 seconds left.

Thomas scored six points in the fourth and Johnson had four. The Bearkats were 9-of-12 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Both Bossier (7-5) and Shreve (9-3) are playing in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational next week. The Bearkats play Parkway (8-6) in the first round on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. at Benton.

The defending champion Gators received a first-round bye. They will play the Ringgold-Mansfield winner in the quarterfinals on Dec. 29 at 3 at Cope.

At Parkway, the Panthers couldn’t have played much better in the first quarter.

Brhaelyn Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Freshman Kaleb Williams knocked down three from behind the arc and scored 11.

When the quarter ended, Parkway was on top 29-9.

The Bulldogs got going offensively in the second quarter. Carlos Rudolph scored 11 points and Gibsland-Coleman trailed 41-32 at the half.

Parkway led 49-39 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. The Panthers then went on a 14-4 run to take a 63-43 lead with just over two minutes left.

But Gibsland-Coleman scored the final seven points of the quarter to get within 63-50.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to seven with just over five minutes left.

That was as close as they would get. Tre’ Fisher scored inside and was fouled. A technical was called in Gibsland-Coleman.

Fisher failed to convert the three-point play, but Chance Snell hit the two technical free throws to push Parkway’s lead to 70-59. The Panthers extended the lead to 77-61 with two minutes left.

Brown finished with 25 points. Williams scored 19, including four 3s.

Snell scored all 13 of his points in the second half. He was 9-of-12 from the free throw line. Fisher added eight points.

Rudolph led the Bulldogs with 29 points. DeAvery Durham scored 16.

Like Parkway, Gibsland-Coleman (13-4) is playing in the “Doc” Edwards tournament.

The Bulldogs face Huntington in the first round on Dec. 28 at 1:30 at Benton.