High school boys basketball: Bossier rolls into quarterfinals

The Bossier Bearkats advanced to the non-select Division II quarterfinals with a 60-41 victory over the Opelousas Tigers Tuesday night at Bossier.

The No. 4 seed Bearkats (21-10) will host No. 12 Plaquemine Friday night with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Green Devils (21-12) upset No. 5 St. Martinville 52-46 in the second round.

This is the 11th time in the last 13 years Bossier has reached at least the quarterfinals.

Opelousas, the No. 13 seed, closed its season 20-13.

Tahj Roots led the Bearkats with 17 points. The senior guard was honored after the game for reaching 1,000 points in his career.

Javon Johnson had 12 points, Lakavin Thomas 10, Landarius Watson nine and Kerel Woods eight.

The Bearkats took the lead early and never relinquished it. Bossier led 16-10 after the first quarter. The Bearkats took complete control in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 19-9 for a 35-19 halftime lead.

Bossier dominated on the the defensive end, creating turnovers and usually limiting the Tigers to one shot.

Bossier took a 44-25 lead with 3:20 left in the third quarter. Opelousas created a little excitement by scoring five straight, but the Thomas sank two free throws and the Tigers never got any closer.

Dillion Stephens led Opelousas with 18 points.