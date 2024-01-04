High school boys basketball: Bossier rolls past Loyola on first day of Bossier Invitational

High school boys basketball: Bossier rolls past Loyola on first day of...

The Bossier Bearkats rolled past Loyola 63-22 Wednesday on the first day of the Bossier Invitational.

In the other two games, Booker T. Washington defeated Green Oaks 85-53, and Huntington routed North Caddo 65-27.

Javon Johnson hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Bossier (13-6).

He scored 16 in the first half, including four 3s, as the Bearkats rolled to a 32-14 lead.

Kerel Dean scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Bossier extended the lead to 51-18.

CJ Mason-Jones poured in 34 points, including 16 in the third quarter, to lead BTW. Jackson Bates added 17.

Delarrious Marshall paced Green Oaks with 17.

Peyton Parker led 10 Huntington players who scored with 13 points.

Antonio Moore led Nortn Caddo with 10,

Here is Thursday’s schedule,

Mansfield vs. North Caddo, 1 p.m,

Green Oaks vs. DeRidder, 2:30

Evangel Christian vs. Huntington, 4

Calvary Baptist vs. BTW, 5:30

Bossier vs. Ringgold, 7