High school boys basketball: Bossier rolls past Southwood in season opener; PCA trounces Central

The Bossier Bearkats opened the season with a 65-43,rout of the Southwood Cowboys Tuesday night at Southwood.

Bossier got off to a slow start and trailed 13-7 after a quarter. But the Bearkats got going in the second quarter, outscoring the Cowboys 16-6 to take a 23-19 halftime lead.

Bossier then took control in the third with a 23-6 run.

Tahj Roots led the Bearkats with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

Marquis Harris added 16. Javon Johnson sank three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Elsewhere, the Providence Classical Academy Knights rolled past Central 53-20 at home.

Bowman Lovell led the Knights with 15 points. Paxton Lovell and Jonah Droddy added eight each.

The Knights, who led 35-8 at the half, hit eight 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers.

PCA (5-2) playsTaylor, Ark., Friday and Columbia Christian Saturday in the Claiborne Doubleheader.