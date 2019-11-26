High school boys basketball: Bossier routs H.L. Bourgeois in Natchitoches event

The Bossier Bearkats ran their record to 3-0 with a 74-43 rout of H.L. Bourgeois in the Natchitoches Central City of Lights Classic on Monday.

Otis Smith led four Bearkats in double figures with 16 points.

Joseph Manning hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. D’Ante Bell added 13.

Cody Deen scored 12 points, including two 3s. Tim King also hit two from long range.

Bossier led 26-10 after the first quarter and 40-15 at the half.

Bossier faces Natchitoches Central at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the final game of the event.