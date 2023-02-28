High school boys basketball: Bossier seeks spot in quarterfinals

After more than a week off, the Bossier Bearkats return to action Tuesday night in the second round of the non-select Division II playoffs.

Bossier (20-10), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 13 Opelousas (20-12) at 7.

District 1-4A champion Bossier hasn’t played since falling to Calvary Baptist 72-56 in its season-finale at Calvary on Feb. 18. That snapped a nine-game winning streak.

The Bearkats received a first-round bye in the playoffs. Opelousas defeated No. 20 A.J. Ellender 55-51.

Senior Tahj Roots leads the Bearkats in scoring at 19.7 points per game. He also averages 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Junior Javon Johnson averages 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Sophomore Kerel Woods averages 10.4 points, a team-high 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Senior Lakavin Thomas averages 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Opelousas is a member of 5-4A. The Tigers finished second at 5-3, two games behind champion Breaux Bridge.