High school boys basketball: Bossier star Roots commits to LSUS

Bossier senior Tahj Roots has committed to LSUS.

Roots led Bossier to the non-select Division II state championship this past season.

The 5-foot-10 guard was named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State team.

He was also named the District 1-4A MVP and the MVP of The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team.

Roots averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2,8 assists and 1.3 steals in the regular season.

LSUS, a member of NAIA Division I, went 26-8 this past season and won the Red River Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Pilots lost to eventual champion College of Idaho in the third round of the national tournament.