High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Airline; Parkway, Haughton win

Bossier, Parkway and Haughton won games Tuesday night.

Bossier defeated Airline 72-52 at Airline, Parkway downed Northwood 65-59 at Parkway and Haughton knocked off North DeSoto 65-45 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing lost to North Caddo 69-62 at Plain Dealing and Benton fell to Calvary Baptist at Calvary.

At Airline, Cody Deen hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Bossier (5-2).

Tim King added 14 and Otis Smith 12.

Bossier led 12-8 after a first quarter in which neither team could get in a rhythm offensively.

Deen knocked down three 3-pointers in succession in the second quarter as the Bearkats took control, outscoring the Vikings 21-11.

Bossier quickly extended the lead in the third quarter and never let Airline make a serious run.

Devin Bilbo and Kendrick Crawford led Airline (2-1) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Amir Wineglass chipped in with eight.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts paced Parkway (1-0) with 26 points.

Trae Ware added 19, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

The game was close throughout. Northwood led 29-27 at the half and it was tied at 45 after three quarters.

Roberts scored 10 of his 17 second-half points in the fourth quarter. Ware scored seven and was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Parkway hit nine 3-pointers in the game. Ware had three, Tobias Boone two and Gnoble Peterson one.

At Haughton, Malachi Burks and Kentrell Parker scored 17 points each to lead Haughton (2-1).

Parker hit three 3s in the third and scored 11 points as Haughton led 40-36.

The Bucs pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Knights 25-9.

Burks, Ryan Rimmer and Pat Jones all sank 3-pointers in the fourth. Haughton was 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

At Plain Dealing, Darien Perry scored 23 points and Ladarious O’Neal added 10 as the Lions fell to 0-2.

Reggie Martin paced North Caddo with 32.

Perry poured in 32 in Plain Dealing’s 79-68 loss to Gibsland-Coleman in Monday night’s season opener. O’Neal added 12. Tre Boyd and Carnez Hillmon scored nine each

At Calvary, Benton dropped to 1-1 with the loss.