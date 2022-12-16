High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Airline; Plain Dealing, Haughton win

An early third-quarter run propelled the Bossier Bearkats past the Airline Vikings 62-47 Friday night at Airline.

Bossier led 23-19 at the half. Airline scored the first basket of the second half then went on a 13-0 run to take a 36-21 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Lakavin Thomas converted back-to-back three-point plays early in the run. Kerel Woods and Javon Johnson hit 3-pointers.

Airline (7-5) never got closer than 11 and Bossier (6-5) led by as many as 18 in the fourth.

The 6-foot-6 Woods made two more 3s in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points.

Johnson and Thomas scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added 10 and Landric Watson eight.

Kanayo Agu led Airline with 13 points. Bryson Broom had 10 and Kevin White Jr. nine.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing routed North DeSoto 67-37 at home.

Carnez Hillmon led the Lions (2-7) with 17 points.

Elijawon James scored 14. Jayden Gay had 10, including three 3-pointers. Tyrese Kimble chipped in nine and Jamauriel Ray eight.

Haughton defeated Parkway 65-59 in the consolation semifinals of the 32nd annual Car Giant of Minden Minden Holiday Classic at the Minden Rec Center.

The Bucs avenged a 72-59 loss to the Panthers in the Haughton tournament Dec. 2.

Haughton lost to Green Oaks 51-39 in the first round of the Minden tournament Wednesday.

The Bucs (8-9) face Ringgold, a 71-49 winner over Lakeside, for the consolation title at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Parkway (6-5) lost to Calvary Baptist 66-53 in the first round then defeated Northwood 68-54 Thursday in the consolation quarterfinals.

The Panthers host Plain Dealing at 6:30 Monday.