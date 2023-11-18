High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Carroll in state title game rematch

The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Carroll Bulldogs 56-52 Saturday in the Southwood HoopFest in a rematch of last season’s non-select Division II state championship game.

Bossier defeated Carroll 42-33 in March in Lake Charles.

Keyshun Johnson led Bossier with 18 points. Kerel Woods and Javon Johnson scored 14 each.

Bossier led 15-8 after the first quarter. Javon Johnson hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter, but Carroll rallied and the Bearkats led 26-25 at the half.

Keyshun Johnson scored 10 of the Bearkats’ 12 third-quarter points, but the Bulldogs grabbed a 41-38 lead.

Kameron Davenport sank a 3-pointer and four other Bossier players scored as the Bearkats rallied for the win in the fourth.

Lavion Owens led Carroll (2-1) with 17 points. Treylan Neal and LeBron Deal scored 15 each.

Bossier (2-1) is playing in the Natchitoches City of Lights tournament Monday through Wednesday.