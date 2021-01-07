High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Plain Dealing on first day of Bossier Invitational; Manning, Perry shine

Three of the top players in the area put their talents on display on the first day of the Bossier Invitational on Wednesday at Bossier High.

Bossier’s Joseph Manning scored 26 points and Plain Dealing’s Darrien Perry 32 in the Bearkats’ 64-57 victory over the Lions.

In the nightcap, Daniel Ortiz scored 36 points to lead Calvary Baptist past Loyola 68-53.

Bossier, which ended a three-game slide, improved to 8-5. Plain Dealing dropped to 1-5.

Manning pumped in 19 in the first half to help the Bearkats build a 40-26 lead.

Perry hit four of his six 3-pointers in the second half and scored 24 points.

Bossier’s Lakavin Thomas added 11 points and Sedrick Applewhite had nine. Plain Dealing’s Keionje Perry and Carnez Hillmon scored 10 each.

Bossier faces Calvary (13-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday. In the other games, Ouachita Parish plays Green Oaks at 4 and Loyola takes on Homer at 8.

Here is the rest of the schedule.

FRIDAY

SESSION I

4, Plain Dealing vs. Green Oaks

6, Bossier vs. DeRidder (6-6)

SESSION II

8, Wossman (10-1) vs. Calvary Baptist

SATURDAY

SESSION I

10, Homer vs. North Caddo

Noon, Loyola vs. Plain Dealing

2, DeRidder vs. Mansfield

SESSION II

4:30, Wossman vs. Red River (6-3)

6:30, Bossier vs. Ouachita Parish