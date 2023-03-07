High school boys basketball: Bossier upsets No. 1 seed Wossman in non-select Division II semifinals

Early in the third quarter of their non-select Division II semifinal game Tuesday, the Bossier Bearkats were down by five after Wossman scored six quick points coming out of the half,

Bossier head coach Justin Collins called a time out.

After that, the Bearkats went on a 16-4 run. There were a few nervous moments down the stretch, but Bossier went on to defeat the No. 1 seed Wildcats 48-42 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Bossier (23-10), the No. 4 seed, will play No. 3 Carroll (25-11) for the title at 6 p.m. Friday in Burton.

The Bulldogs upset No. 2 Iowa 63-57 in the other semifinal. Bossier defeated Carroll 59-56 at home on Nov. 23.

“We had played a schedule which had us prepared for these games when we get down,” Collins said. “We’ve been down a lot of times during games but the game’s not over until the end of the fourth quarter. You’ve got to keep playing, keep fighting. That’s what I told the guys. That’s what we kept doing — keep fighting.”

The Bearkats avenged a 74-65 regular-season loss to Wossman on Jan. 13 in Monroe. Bossier also lost to Wossman in the Class 3A semifinals last year. The Wildcats finished 29-5.

After the big run which included a four-point play by Javon Johnson, Bossier led by led by as many as seven. But Wossman scored the final four points of the quarter to get within three.

The Bearkats answered with an 8-0 run. Bossier extended the lead to 46-35 with 3:15 left. Wossman began to press. The Bearkats handled it well for the most part.

“We have some senior leadership as far as experience who have been here before,” Collins said. “I was confident we could handle that pressure.”

But Bossier missed two contested layups and Wossman cut the lead to 46-40 with 1:30 left.

A steal and layup made it a four-point game. After Bossier missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 40 seconds left, the Wildcats had a chance to get even closer.

But Krystian Lewis lost control of the ball as he fell down driving to the basket and Thomas came up with it.

He was fouled as he headed up the court with 30 seconds left. Thomas made the first and missed the second to put Bossier up by five.

He led the Bearkats with 11 points.

“Lakavin played the whole game and he’s just a warrior out there man,” Collins said. “I’m happy for him. Great kid.”

The Wildcats missed a 3 and a jump ball was called underneath the basket. Roots took the inbounds pass and was fouled with 12.8 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second for the 48-42 lead.

Wossman missed a long 3 with a few seconds left.

It was a physical game with the Bearkats getting into some early foul trouble. Roots, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had three at the half.

Collins said that turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“It made us go to zone and Wossman had a hard time with the 3-2 zone,” he said. “So we just stuck with that and it forced them to make outside shots.”

The Wildcats shot 28 percent from the field (17-of-60). They put up 23 3-pointers and made just two.

Bossier shot 39 percent (17-of-43). The Bearkats hit 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. Another key was free throw shooting. Bossier was 9-of-13.

There was an intense battle for rebounds. The Bearkats won their share of those even with Wossman’s 6-foot-8 post player Kamron Coleman roaming underneath the basket. An intimidating presence, he had 12 rebounds and five blocks.

The Bearkats had 34 rebounds to the Wildcats’ 41. Thomas had seven. Kerel Woods and Keyshun Johnson had six each.

“We just competed man, we competed,” Collins said. “We didn’t want to end the season. If you’re going to end your season say I gave every thing I got. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for our guys to do. And our guys gave every thing they had from the start to the finish.”

Roots and Javon Johnson both finished with nine points. Keyshun Johnson and Woods had eight each.

Jordan Comanche, a 6-5 guard, led Wossman with 15. Lewis had 11.