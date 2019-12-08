High school boys basketball: Bossier wins Showdown in the Lake; Airline picks up win in Texas tourney

The Bossier Bearkats won the Showdown in the Lake tournament on Saturday in Lake Charles.

Bossier defeated former District 1-4A rival Huntington 66-45 in the championship game.

The tournament, hosted by Hamilton Christian, featured four 2019 state champions, four runners-up and two semifinalists.

Bossier defeated defending Class 2A champ Rayville 64-53 in the semifinals earlier Saturday.

D’Ante Bell, Bossier’s 6-foot-7 senior forward who scored 16 in Bossier’s victory over three-time defending Division I champion Scotlandville Magnet and 14 against Rayville, was named the tournament MVP.

Cody Deen led Bossier (9-2) against Huntington with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Tim King added 14, Otis Smith 12 and Cinco Bryant eight.

Deen had 14, Smith 13 and Otis Smith 10 against Rayville.

Airline closed a tournament in West, Texas, with a 52-49 victory over Harker Heights.

Devin Bilbo led the Vikings with 14 points. Kendrick Crawford added nine.

Airline (5-2) went 3-1 in the tournament.

Benton fell to Lakeview 81-61 in the Northwood tournament.

Ryan Ward led the Tigers (2-3) with 15 points. Dylan Slaid chipped in with 11.