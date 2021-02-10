High school boys basketball: Bossier wraps up 1-3A title; Parkway loses close battle against Shreve

The Bossier Bearkats wrapped up the District 1-3A championship with a 56-25 rout of Green Oaks on Tuesday night at Bossier.

Bossierr improved to 16-9 overall and finished 6-0 in district.

In a District 1-5A game, the Parkway Panthers fell to the Captain Shreve Gators 40-37 in a battle for second place at Parkway.

The Panthers fell to 10-6 overall and 6-2 in district. The Gators improved to 16-7 and 7-1.

At Bossier, Tahj Roots led the Bearkats with 11 points with nine of those coming on 3-pointers.

Javon Johnson hit two of Bossier’s eight 3-pointers and scored eight. The Bearkats led 28-8 at the half.

At Parkway, Jalun Reed and Bryce Roberts paced the Panthers with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

John Mitchell led the Gators with 17.

Shreve led 19-16 at the half and 30-27 after three quarters.

Two District 1-5A games are scheduled for Wednesday night.

Benton (17-7, 3-4) visits Shreve, and Airline (4-11, 1-5) hosts Byrd (4-6, 1-6).