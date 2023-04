High school boys basketball: Bossier’s Roots named Outstanding Player on LSWA Class 4A All-State team

Bossier senior guard Tahj Roots has been named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A boys All-State team.

Roots led the Bearkats to the non-select Division II state championship.

He averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the regular season.

Bossier finished 25-10 after winning 13 of its last 14 games.

Bossier junior guard Javon Johnson was named honorable mention.

He averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals in the regular season.

LSWA Boys Class 4A All-State team

First Team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Kialen Phillips Breaux Bridge 6-4 Sr. 23.0

Kameron Johnson Shaw 5-9 Sr. 23.2

Jaylon Hicks Carver 6-5 Sr. 16.0

Drew Timmons Hannan 6-5 So. 20.1

Tahj Roots Bossier 5-10 Sr. 19.7

Second team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Jordan Matthews Peabody 6-5 Jr. 15.2

Michael Mouton St. Thomas More 6-3 Jr. 15.7

Kameron Johnson Lafayette Christian 6-7 Jr. 20.0

Daijon Leatherman Carver 6-9 So. 10.0

DeCedric Webb Huntington 6-6 Sr. 17.0

COACH OF THE YEAR: NATHANIEL ROCHE, CARVER

HONORABLE MENTION: Omarion Randolph, LaGrange; Kevin Jones, Peabody; Drew Cooper, Franklin Parish; Jordan Matthews, Vandebilt Catholic; Jaden Carter, Ellender; Zion McCoy, Northside; Shea Plowden, David Thibodaux; Derrick Morris, St. Michael; Javon Johnson, Bossier; CJ Shiflett, Evangel; Chris Carpenter, Huntington; CJ Mason-Jones, B.T Washington-Shreveport; Jay Easter, Booker T. Washington-Shreveport; Daylan Robinson, Neville; Javion White, Franklin Parish; Semont Fairley, DeRidder; Marcus Mollere, Assumption; Richard Hampton, Ellender; Josiah Johnson, Vandebilt Catholic; Jamarian Johnnie, Northside; Noah Jones, Broadmoor; Kameron Ranel, Plaquemine; Vo Nicholas, L.B. Landry; Anthony Johnson, L.B. Landry; Donte Briggs, McMain; Rob Johns, Salmen; Laurence Nathan, Carver.