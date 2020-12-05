High school boys basketball: Bossier’s streak ends; Parkway, Benton suffer tough losses

The Bossier Bearkats, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers all suffered tough losses in boys high school basketball action Friday night.

Bossier fell to West Monroe 59-58 in the Carroll tournament in Monroe. The loss snapped a 27-game winning streak over the past two seasons for the defending Class 3A champion Bearkats.

Parkway lost to Ruston 64-60 in its home opener. Booker T. Washington ended Benton’s four-game winning streak 49-45 in overtime in the Northwood tournament.

At Carroll, Bossier took a 49-41 lead into the fourth quarter but the Rebels outscored the Bearkats 18-9 over the final eight minutes.

Joseph Manning led Bossier (4-1) with 27 points. Sedrick Applewhite added 12.

Javion Richard and Dakota Gasca scored 21 and 19, respectively, to lead West Monroe (2-0). Gasca hit five 3-pointers.

All told, the Rebels had seven 3-pointers to the Bearkats’ one.

At Parkway, Trae Ware and Bryce Roberts paced the Panthers (1-1) with 21 points each. Ware knocked down six from behind the arc.

Christian McCoy hit four 3s for 12 points.

Roberts scored 12 in the first quarter and Parkway led 18-14. Ruston (4-0) rallied in the second for a 34-33 halftime lead. The Bearcats still led by one after three then outscored scored the Panthers 17-12 in the fourth.

Rollin Belton led Ruston with 16 points.

At Northwood, Benton’s Brodie Romero continued his strong start with 20 points. Ryan Ward added 10 for the Tigers (6-2).

BTW (4-1) led 24-22 at the half. Benton scored just nine points on three 3-pointers in the third quarter but held the Lions to six and led by one.

BTW outscored Benton 6-5 in the fourth and the game went into overtime tied at 36.

The Lions made 9-of-10 free throws in overtime and outscored the Tigers 13-9.

Benton concludes play in the tournament at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Green Oaks:

Eddie Hamilton is set to make his debut as Airline’s head coach when the Vikings take on Carroll at 6:30 Saturday in Monroe.