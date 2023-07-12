High school boys basketball: Cedric Washington named head coach at Airline

Cedric Washington, an assistant for the last two years, has been promoted to head coach at Airline, Athletic Director Toby Todd announced Wednesday.

Washington replaces Eddie Hamilton, who resigned after three seasons.

A Benton native, Washington is a product of the Bossier Parish school system.

His wife, Lauren, is an Airline graduate. They have three children, two of whom, Ava and Eli, attend Airline.

Washington began his teaching and coaching career in 2011 at Rusheon Middle School. He served as head coach of both the boys and girls teams.

He was an assistant at Bossier under Jeremiah Williams when the Bearkats won the 2016 Class 4A state championship.

As an assistant at Airline, Washington has helped the Vikings finish third in District 1-5A and reach the playoffs the last two seasons.

Washington received his undergraduate degree at LSUS in social science in 2009. He earned a Master of Arts in teaching from Northwestern State in 2014.