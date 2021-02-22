High school boys basketball: Defending 3A champ Bossier at home in first round of playoffs; Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing hit road

Four Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA boys basketball state playoffs, but only one will be at home in the first round.

Fifth-seeded Bossier (16-10) begins defense of its Class 3A state championship against No. 28 Glen Oaks (15-8) at home Friday.

Benton and Parkway will be on the road in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The No. 22 seed Tigers (19-8) travel to Slidell to play No. 11 Northshore (19-11).

The No. 27 seed Panthers (10-7) visit No. 6 New Iberia (23-7).

District 1 champion Natchitoches Central (19-1) is the top seed in Class 5A. The Chiefs host No. 32 Lafayette (9-6) in the first round.

In a Class 1A first-round matchup between District 1 foes, No. 23 Plain Dealing (1-12) is at No. 10 Homer (9-11). The Lions lost to the Pelicans 58-49 on Feb. 2 at home.

Bossier played a very tough schedule that included four of the top 10 seeds in Class 3A, including No. 1 Madison Prep (19-3) and No. 2 Wossman (22-2), four of the top 10 in 5A, two of the top five in 4A and Division IV No. 3 Calvary Baptist.

Seven of the Bearkats’ losses were by two points or less.