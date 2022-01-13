High school boys basketball: Defense, Manning lift Bossier past Huntington

Joseph Manning scored 31 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past the Huntington Raiders 71-54 Thursday night before a packed house at Bossier.

Bossier (15-5) came into the game No. 2 in the Class 3A power ratings. Huntington (11-4) was No. 6 in Class 4A.

The Bearkats trailed by seven after the first quarter. Down 26-20 early in the second, Bossier closed the half on a 17-5 run to take a 37-31 lead.

Manning hit two of his four 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second quarter. He finished the first half with 18 points. Marquis Harris scored six of his 10.

Huntington (11-4) got as close as 43-39 on a 3-pointer early in the third. The Bearkats then took control with defense.

Bossier forced multiple turnovers and often limited the Raiders to one shot. That fueled a 15-7 run to end the quarter.

Manning scored seven in the quarter. Javon Johnson, who scored 14 in the game, and Carlos both sank 3-pointers.

The Bearkats extended the lead to 19 in the fourth and were never threatened.

RayShun McCullar led Huntington with 26 points, including six 3-pointers.

Bossier resumes District 1-3A Friday night at Loyola College Prep.