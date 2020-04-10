High school boys basketball: Former Southwood, Fair Park coach Hamilton named head coach at Airline

Eddie J. Hamilton is the new head boys basketball coach at Airline, Athletic Director Ronnie Coker announced Friday.

Hamilton replaces Chris White, who retired this year after 13 seasons.

Hamilton has been the head coach at Southwood the last three seasons, posting a record of 66-34. Last season, the Cowboys went 22-9 and finished runner-up to Natchitoches Central in District 1-5A. Southwood handed Natchitoches Central its only district loss in the final game of the regular season.

The Cowboys won the district championship in 2018-19 and were runners-up to Airline in 2017-18.

Before going to Southwood, Hamilton posted a record of 133-94 in six seasons as head coach at Fair Park.

The Indians won two District 1-4A championships and were runners-up twice in his last four seasons. During that span, Fair Park was 93-36.

Hamilton moved to Southwood when Fair Park closed and merged with Booker T. Washington.

Hamilton also served one year as an assistant at Southwood in 2010-11. He was the head coach at Lakeview in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Hamilton started his coaching career at the middle school level in 2003.

A 1998 graduate of Booker T. Washington, Hamilton graduated from Northwestern State in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science and Technology degree.

Last year, he earned a Masters in Educational Leadership at LSUS.

He and his wife Tonya, a nurse at Dialysis Clinic, Inc., on Kings Highway, have been married for 18 years. They have one son, 7-year-old Ethan Jeremiah.

NOTE: This story will be updated.