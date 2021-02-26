High school boys basketball: Four parish teams begin playoffs Friday night

The defending Class 3A state champion Bossier Bearkats are the only parish team with a home game in the first round of the LHSAA state playoffs, which begin tonight.

Bossier (16-10), the No. 5 seed, hosts No. 28 Glen Oaks (15-8) at 6 p.m.

In Class 5A first-round games, No. 22 Benton (19-8) travels to Slidell for a matchup against No. 11 Northshore (19-11), and No. 27 Parkway visits No. 6 New Iberia (23-7). Both games tip off at 6.

In a Class 1A first-round game, No. 23 Plain Dealing (1-12) visits No. 10 Homer (9-11) at 6.

Benton is making its first appearance in the Class 5A playoffs. The Tigers moved up from Class 4A last season. Benton’s last playoff appearance was in 2010.

Northshore is a member of District 6-5A. After going on an 8-game winning streak in midseason, the Panthers lost eight of their next 14.

Parkway’s opponent New Iberia, a member of 5-5A, had nine games canceled, according to its schedule on the LHSAA website. Six of those were after Feb. 1.

The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven.

Plain Dealing will be looking to avenge a 58-49 District 1-1A loss to Homer on Feb. 2 at Plain Dealing.