High school boys basketball: Four parish teams competing in Parkway Invitational, which starts Thursday

Four parish teams are competing in the Parkway Invitational sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Unlike some tournaments, the Parkway Invitational, which starts Thursday, is not just a series of games over three days. It’s a bracket tournament featuring eight teams with a championship game Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
In first-round games, Red River (1-3) plays Plain Dealing (1-3) at 3:30 p.m., Evangel Christian (8-3) takes on Green Oaks (4-6) at 5, Parkway (3-3) meets Lakeside (2-5) at 6:30 and Airline (5-4) faces Haughton (5-5) at 8.
The winners’ bracket semifinals are at 7 and 8:30 Friday.