High school boys basketball: Fourth-quarter surge lifts Bossier past Airline

The Bossier Bearkats pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 52-43 victory over the Airline Vikings Friday night at Airline.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Calvary Baptist 76-63 in the Car Giant of Minden Minden Holiday Classic and Benton dropped a 74-63 decision to Lakeview in the Logansport tournament.

In a non-tournament game, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 54-23 at North DeSoto.

At Airline, Kerel Dean led three Bossier players in double figures with 18 points.

Javon Johnson added 12. Freshman Lajerrion Benjamin had 11. Tonio Ambler chipped in nine.

Kevin White Jr. led Airline with 11 points. George Tillman had eight.

The game was tight through three quarters. Bossier led 25-24 at the half and it was tied at 37 going into the fourth.

Dean scored seven in the fourth, Ambler and Johnson had four each and the Bearkats limited the Vikings to six points.

Bossier (8-5) plays Lakeview Saturday at Captain Shreve in the Shreve Shootout.

Airline dropped to 5-7.

At Minden, Brhaelyn Brown paced Parkway with 16 points. Caleb Evans added 13 and Kaleb Williams nine.

The Panthers hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter but still trailed 21-7. The Cavaliers extend the lead to 37-24 at the half.

Calvary’s Rondae Hill scored 17 of his 29 points in the first half. He sank three 3-pointers in the first half and five in the game.

Evans scored 10 in the third quarter but Calvary maintained the 13 point lead going into the fourth.

Parkway (10-5), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped, plays Plain Dealing Wednesday at home.

At Logansport, Greg Manning scored 24 points in Benton’s loss. Jayden McNeil added 14.

Taylen Phillips led Lakeview (9-3) with 20.

Benton (6-6), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, completes play in the tournament Saturday at 1:30 against Arcadia.

At North DeSoto, Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 16 points.

The Lions play the Griffins again Monday at home.