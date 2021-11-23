High school boys basketball: Haughton, Airline post victories

The Haughton Bucs and Airline Vikings posted victories Monday night.

Haughton defeated Minden 66-60 at Minden. Airline downed Atlanta 69-42 in the Lakeview tournament.

Bossier lost to defending Class 5A state champion Zachary 87-47 in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Benton fell to Rayne 55-33 in the Sulphur tournament.

At Minden, Laythan Delaney and Zion Nelson led the Bucs (3-1) with 21 and 20 points, respectively. KJ Allen added 12.

Nelson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Haughton jumped out to a 21-12 lead.

Minden cut the lead to 33-29 at the half. Delaney scored seven points and Allen five in the third quarter as the Bucs extended the lead to nine.

Nelson scored eight and Delaney seven to help Haughton hold off Minden in the fourth.

At Campti, Colby O’glee scored 20 points as Airline evened its record at 1-1.

Trevon Jackson and Bryson Broom added 15 points each.

Airline plays Summerfield Tuesday.

Kameron Manning, Carlos Butler and Tahj Roots all scored eight points for Bossier against Zachary. Javon Johnson and Joseph Manning had six each

Zachary took control early, outscoring the Bearkats 31-9 in the first quarter.

Bossier (1-1) faces Ruston in the event Tuesday.