High school boys basketball: Haughton, Benton, PCA win district openers

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night.

Haughton defeated Airline 63-57 at Airline, and Benton downed Byrd48-38 at Benton.

In the other 1-5A openers, Parkway fell to Southwood 60-58 at Southwood and Captain Shreve defeated Natchitoches Central 43-32 in Natchitoches.

In an MAIS District 5-3A opener, Providence Classical Academy defeated Claiborne 56-44 at home.

At Airline, Haughton led 24-14 with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. But Airline closed the half with a 9-0 run.

The game remained close in the third quarter, and the Vikings led 38-37 going into the fourth.

Airline (9-10) still led by one when Haughton (11-10) went on an 11-0 run for a 52-42 lead with about three minutes left.

The Vikings answered with a 7-0 run capped by a Colby O’Glee 3-pointer to get within 52-49 with 2:03 left.

Josh Ross hit a jumper to put the Bucs up 54-49. Demarshae Fradger drove the lane for a layup to give the Bucs a 56-49 lead with 1:13 left.

But the Vikings battled back and cut the lead to 56-52 on a Kanayo Agu three-point play with 50.6 seconds left.

Rodrick Turner hit two free throws to make it 58-52. O’Glee sank a 3-pointer to get Airline with 58-55 with 41.8 seconds left.

But that’s as close as the Vikings got as Laythan Delaney pushed the Bucs’ lead to 60-55 with a pair of free throws.

Haughton is at Natchitoches Central Friday. Airline visits Captain Shreve.

At Benton, Trey Smith and Greg Manning scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Tigers (6-11).

Byrd led 19-18 at the half. Manning scored seven and Smith six to help Benton take a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held the Jackets (7-9) to just seven points in the fourth.

Benton visits Southwood Friday.

At Southwood, Brhaelyn Brown and Chance Snell led Parkway (8-10) with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Kaleb Williams added nine and Tre’ Fisher eight.

Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter as the Panthers led 15-11.

Brown sank another 3 in the second quarter and Parkway led 27-22 at the half.

Jeremiah Evans scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as the Cowboys (8-7) rallied for the slim victory.

Parkway visits Byrd Friday.

At PCA, Seth Droddy scored 15 points to lead the Knights (11-4).

Bowman Lovell added 13. JoJo Grau and Daniel West scored eight each.

PCA is at Tallulah Friday.