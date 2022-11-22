High school boys basketball: Haughton, Bossier win

The Haughton Buccaneers and Bossier Bearkats posted victories Monday night.

Haughton edged Minden 59-57 at home. Bossier defeated Barbe 67-54 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches,

Airline fell to Lakeview 75-67 in the Lakeview tournament.

At Haughton, Laythan Delaney sank a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds to lift Haughton to the victory.

Adrian McClindon drove for a basket to give the Bucs a 55-52 lead with 1:30 left. The Tide cut the lead to one with two free throws.

Delaney knocked down two free throws with 53 seconds left. Minden’s E’Kyrion Webb hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to tie it at 57.

The Bucs set up for a final shot then called a timeout after Minden deflected a pass out of bounds with 15 seconds left.

Delaney lost control of the ball. The Tide gained possession bit Delaney intercepted a pass just over the halfcourt line, headed toward the basket and was fouled.

Haughton led 32-18 in the second quarter. Minden closed the half with a 9-0 run to get within five. The Bucs led 44-43 after three quarters.

Delaney led Haughton with 21 points. He was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

McClindon and Chase Tolbert scored nine each. Rodrick Turner added seven and Josh Ross six.

Stafford Bailey led Minden with 22. Webb had nine and TJ Grider seven.

Haughton (2-3) hosts Lakeside at 7:30 Tuesday.

Minden (2-3) visits Gibsland-Coleman Tuesday.

At Natchitoches, four Bossier players scored in double figures.

Kerel Woods had 16. Lakavin Thomas and Tahj Roots scored 15 each. Javon Johnson added 10. Roots hit three 3-pointers.

The Bearkats got off to a fast start. They led 19-5 after a quarter and 32-16 at the half.

Woods and Roots scored seven each in the third quarter and Bossier was up 52-34 going into the fourth.

The Bearkats (2-0) face Natchitoches Central at 7 Tuesday.

At Lakeview, Colby O’Glee led Airline with 15 points.

Tre’von Jackson and Kanayo Agu scored 12 each.

Airline (1-2) plays Atlanta at 5:30 Tuesday.