High school boys basketball: Haughton closes season with second straight victory; Parkway falls to Captain Shreve

The Haughton Bucs closed their first season under head coach Robert Price with a 78-62 victory over Benton Friday night at Benton.

Haughton, which defeated Byrd 71-62 Tuesday, finished 13-21 overall and 3-11 in district.

Benton finished 9-21 and 4-10,

Elsewhere, the Parkway Panthers fell to District 1-5A runner-up Captain Shreve 48-39 at Parkway.

The Panthers dropped to 13-18 overall (13-17 against state teams) and finished district play 5-9.

Parkway closes the regular season Saturday against West Monroe at Calvary Baptist.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Panthers are No. 28 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 28 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

The Panthers would be No. 29 if the LHSAA hadn’t suspended Zachary’s season because of a fight that broke out at the end of a game Wednesday against Liberty, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Zachary, which won the last two Class 5A championships, was No. 3 in the non-select Division I ratings. Liberty’s season was also suspended.

Both schools could still appeal the decision.

Parkway trailed Shreve 13-4 at the end of the first quarter but battled back and cut the Gators’ lead to 19-15 at the half.

Shreve extended the lead to 36-26 after three quarters. The Panthers got within six in the fourth and twice had a chance to cut the lead to four down the stretch but missed 3-pointers.

Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 13 points. He sank two 3-pointers in the fourth to keep the Panthers in it.

Phat Mayweather added eight points.

Jyrin Sowell led Shreve with 17 points. He scored eight in the third.

The Gators finished the regular season 24-6 overall and 11-3 in the district. Shreve is No. 6 in the select Division I power ratings.

Southwood completed a perfect 14-0 run through 1-5A with a 59-40 home victory over Natchitoches Central. The Cowboys (23-7) are No. 5 in the select Division I power ratings.