High school boys basketball: Haughton coach Picou steps down, takes position as AD, assistant principal at Red River

Norm Picou has stepped down as head boys basketball coach at Haughton.

Monday night, Picou announced on social media that he has accepted the positions of athletic director and assistant principal at Red River.

Picou spent one season as head coach at Haughton. Before that, he was the head coach at Plain Dealing for a season.

Picou also was an assistant for one year at Haughton and a longtime head coach at Southwood.

New Haughton principal David Haynie said he already has some resumes under consideration.

“We have been waiting for Coach Picou’s approval by the Red River School Board before proceeding officially,” he said in a text message Monday night.

Haughton went 8-20 overall and 1-11 in District 1-5A last season. The eight wins were the most since the Bucs won the same number in the 2011-12 season.