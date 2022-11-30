High school boys basketball: Haughton extends winning streak to four on first day of Jack Clayton Invitational

High school boys basketball: Haughton extends winning streak to four on first...

The Haughton Bucs won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, defeating Plain Dealing 67-41 on the first day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational.

In the other two games, Parkway fell to Evangel Christian 64-40 and Minden topped Byrd 52-47.

In Thursday’s games, Plain Dealing (1-2) plays Byrd (0-6) at 5 p.m., Parkway (1-2) faces Minden (4-5) at 6:15 and Haughton (5-3) takes on Evangel Christian (6-0) at 7:30.

All 12 Haughton players listed in the scorebook scored.

Jayden Allen led the Bucs with 12 points. Adrian McClindon added nine.

Andrew Markray and Laythan Delaney chipped in seven each.

The Bucs led 25-17 at the half then outscored the Lions 22-9 in the third quarter.

Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing with 16 points. Elijawon James added seven.

Parkway and Evangel were tied at 12 after a quarter. But Tomario Thomas Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the second quarter and the Eagles led 34-22 at the half.

Jecal Bryant led Evangel with 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Chance Snell led Parkway with nine. Phat Mayweather had seven.

Stafford Bailey poured in 20 points in Minden’s victory. He hit four 3-pointers.

The Crimson Tide rallied from a 23-18 halftime deficit, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 17-7 in the third quarter.

Michael Thornton led Byrd with 19 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.