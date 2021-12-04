High school boys basketball: Haughton, Parkway cap Haughton tournament with victories; Bossier, Benton, Airline win

The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers finished the three-day Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational undefeated with victories Friday night.

Haughton extended its winning streak to seven with a 49-34 victory over Minden. Parkway improved to 4-0 overall with a 67-12 victory over Plain Dealing.

In the other game at Haughton, Byrd also finished the event 3-0 with a 53-32 victory over Magnolia School of Excellence.

Elsewhere, Bossier defeated Peabody 59-38 in the quarterfinals of the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake Classic at Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.

Benton won its second game in the Red River tournament, defeating the host Bulldogs 60-55 in Coushatta.

In a non-tournament game, Airline edged 2021 Class B runner-up Anacoco 34-31 at Anacoco.

At Haughton, Laythan Delaney scored 18 points to lead the Bucs (7-1).

KJ Allen hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Haughton trailed 10-9 after the first quarter then took control in the second with a 15-3 run.

Allen scored eight in the second, knocking down two from behind the arc.

Zion Nelson made six-of-seven free throws in the fourth quarter.

Christian McCoy and George Brown led 13 Parkway players who scored against Plain Dealing with 10 points each.

At Lake Charles, three Bossier players scored in double figures against Peabody — Marquis Harris (17), Sedric Applewhite (16) and Joseph Manning (14).

The Bearkats (5-2) led 24-17 at the half then outscored the Warhorses 16-6 in the third quarter.

At Coushatta, Greg Manning led Benton with 21 points.

Brian Willams scored 14 points and had a strong defensive effort, Head Coach Todd Martinez said.

Jalen Taylor had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Trey Smith chipped in eight points.

Benton (3-3) plays Lakeview at 11 a.m. Saturday.

At Anacoco, Trevon Jacson scored 15 points as Airline (4-1) won its fourth in a row. Cameron Walker added 12.