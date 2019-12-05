High school boys basketball: Haughton, Parkway, Plain Dealing advance to Haughton tournament semifinals

Haughton, Parkway and Plain Dealing advanced to the semifinals of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational boys basketball tournament with victories Wednesday at Haughton.

Haughton edged Northwood 43-40, Parkway slipped past Minden 56-54 and defending champion Plain Dealing defeated Evangel Christian 56-47.

Plain Dealing’s victory was the first for new head coach Sean Koeppen.

In the other first-round game, Lakeside knocked off Byrd 64-50.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Haughton (2-1) plays Plain Dealing (1-2) at 6:30 and Parkway (2-0) takes on Lakeside (4-3) at 7:45.

In the consolation semifinals, North DeSoto faces Evangel at 4 and Byrd plays Minden at 5:15.

Eight Haughton players scored against North DeSoto as the Bucs defeated the Griffins for the second consecutive night.

Kentrell Parker and JJ Dudley led the team with nine points each.

Haughton led 19-11 the half and 33-22 after three quarters. Dudley scored eight of his points in the third.

The Bucs struggled at the free throw line in the fourth quarter but made enough to keep the Griffins at bay.

Bryce Roberts poured in 18 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead Parkway against Minden.

The Panthers took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter but the Crimson Tide rallied to tie it late. Trae Ware hit a pair of free throws with less than a second left to win it.

Javoris White added 11 points and Ware eight.

Minden’s Curtis Carter hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points. He had 17 in the second half.

Kiernan Combs scored nine of his 15 in the fourth.

Darrien Perry pumped in 35 points to lead Plain Dealing against Evangel. He sank four 3-pointers.

The Lions trailed 26-25 at the half then outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the third.

Perry scored nine in the third quarter. He made nine of 11 free throws in the fourth.

Branthony Brown tallied 18 points in Lakeside’s victory over Byrd. Kevin Lemons led the Jackets with 16.

The tournament is taking Friday off because Haughton’s football team is playing in the Class 5A semifinals in Destrehan.

The championship game is Saturday at 1:45 p.m. The consolation final is at 11:15 a.m.

