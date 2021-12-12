High school boys basketball: Haughton runner-up in Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament

The Haughton Buccaneers finished runner-up Saturday in the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament, falling to the Pleasant Hill Eagles 50-41 in the championship game.

Haughton (10-2) had a 10-game winning streak snapped. Pleasant Hill, a Class C school, improved to 12-4.

The Bucs got off to a good start. Zion Nelson scored eight points and KJ Allen seven to help Haughton take a 19-14 lead after the first quarter.

The Bucs cooled off in the second but still led 26-24 at the half and 35-34 after three quarters.

But Haughton managed just six points in the fourth. Pleasant Hill hit the 3-pointers and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Nelson and Laythan Delaney led the Bucs with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Alex Calhoun paced the Eagles with 20 points. CJ Scott added 15.

Host Parkway wound up playing two games Saturday.

The Panthers fell to West Monroe 56-46 in the third-place game and to Northwood 64-61 in the consolation finals. BTW was scheduled to play Northwood after defeating Ringgold in Friday’s semifinals.

Christian McCoy led the Panthers against Northwood with 18 points. Jatavious Calhoun added 13, Chance Snell 12 and Davarious Dunigan 10.

Parkway trailed West Monroe just 30-29 after three quarters. But the Rebels’ Derrick Green scored 22 of his 39 points in the fourth as West Monroe pulled out the victory.

Ray Mayweather led the Panthers with 15 points. Brhaelyn Brown scored 10.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Alexandria 54-49 in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Joseph Manning and Marquis Harris led the Bearkats (8-4) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Bossier led 30-16 at the half, but the Trojans (6-1) went on a 25-6 run in the third quarter.