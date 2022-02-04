High school boys basketball: Haughton surprises Southwood; Airline, Bossier win; Benton falls in OT

The Haughton Bucs and Airline Vikings posted District 1-5A victories, while the Bossier Bearkats continued their domination of District 1-3A Friday night.

Haughton knocked Southwood out of a tie for second place with a surprising 47-43 victory at Southwood. Airline continued a successful district campaign with a 61-52 victory over Parkway at Airline.

In the other 1-5A game involving a parish team, the Benton Tigers took one of the top teams down to the wire for the second time this week only to come up just short.

Benton and Natchitoches Central went into overtime tied at 52 at Benton. The Chiefs then pulled out the victory, 59-55. On Tuesday, Benton threw a scare into leader Captain Shreve before falling 45-41.

Shreve defeated Byrd 41-30 Friday at Byrd.

The Gators improved to 20-5 overall and 9-1 in district. Natchitoches Central (18-5, 8-2) now has sole possession of second. Airline (13-8, 7-3) and Southwood (14-14, 7-3) are tied for third. They are followed by Benton (10-20, 3-7), Haughton (15-11, 3-7), Byrd (11-12, 3-7) and Parkway (5-17, 0-10).

Bossier routed Mansfield 70-34 in Mansfield, handing the Wolverines (9-7, 2-1) their first district loss.

At Southwood, the Bucs and Cowboys were tied at 45 in the final minute and Southwood had the ball. But Haughton forced a turnover and KJ Allen hit a driving layup.

Haughton’s Teddy Sweeney then forced another turnover with seconds remaining. The Cowboys fouled Adrian McClindon. He missed the front end of a one-and-one situation. But Laythan Delaney put himself in perfect position for the follow.

After a timeout, all Southwood had time to do after getting the ball inbounds was heave it downcourt before time expired.

Allen had a monster game with 26 points. He hit three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 13 points, but the Bucs trailed 28-21.

Allen turned it up a notch in the third, scoring 11 as Haughton rallied to tie it at 39.

Points were at a premium in the fourth quarter. Sweeney scored a basket and McClindon made two free throws.

The Bucs held Southwood to just four points.

Haughton’s AJ Vasquez scored eight. Sweeney finished with seven.

At Airline, AJ Coleman came up big for the Vikings, scoring 27 points.

Trevon Jackson added 15.

Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 18 points, including five 3-pointers.

Coleman scored 10 of Airline’s 12 first-quarter points and the Vikings led 12-9.

Jackson scored 13 of Airline’s 17 second-quarter points to help the Vikings build a 29-19 halftime lead.

Coleman returned to the spotlight in the third, scoring 10 as Airline extended the lead to 46-27.

Ray Mayweather added 11 points for Parkway.

At Benton, Greg Manning knocked down five from behind the arc and led the Tigers with 21 points. His 3-pointer accounted for Benton’s only points in overtime.

Wylyn Harris added 13 points and Jalen Taylor 11.

The Tigers trailed by seven at the half then rallied to tie it at 39 after three quarters.

Dalyn Davis and Justin Aaron led Natchitoches Central with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

At Mansfield, Bossier dominated from the get-go, racing to a 16-0 lead after a quarter.

The Bearkats continued to roll in the second quarter and led 48-10 at the half.

Carlos Butler, who hit four 3-pointers, led nine Bossier players who scored with 14 points. Joseph Manning and Javon Johnson chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.

Marquis Harris had eight and Tahj Roots seven.

Bossier hit 11 3s in the game.

Lakehrick Robinson paced Mansfield with 16.