High school boys basketball: High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway fall in first round of playoffs

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers both lost in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Friday night.

Airline, the No. 17 seed, came very close to advancing. The Vikings fell to No. 16 East Ascension 58-55 in Gonzalez.

Parkway, the No. 28 seed, dropped a 74-47 decision to No. 5 Ouachita Parish in Monroe.

Elsewhere, Providence Classical Academy’s outstanding season came to an end with a 74-61 loss to Union Christian in the first round of the MAIS Overall State Tournament in Clinton, Miss.

Bossier (20-10), which received a first-round bye in the non-select Division II playoffs as the No. 4 seed, is the only parish boys team still playing.

The Bearkats will host No. 13 Opelousas (20-12), a 55-51 winner over No. 20 AJ. Ellender, in the second round next week.

Completing an outstanding senior season, Colby O’Glee led Airline with 19 points. Junior Tre’von Jackson, who followed up a stellar football season with a very good basketball season, scored 14.

Freshman Kevin White Jr. scored 10.

Airline finished 18-14. The Vikings won nine of their last 13 games and finished third in District 1-5A behind Southwood and Captain Shreve.

East Ascension improved to 18-14.

Parkway got into an early hole against Ouachita Parish and trailed 21-10 after the first quarter. The Lions extended the lead to 42-19 at the half.

Brhaelyn Brown and Bouncey Brown led Parkway with 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Panthers finished 13-18 in Brian Rayner’s first season as head coach.

Zion Weeks and Jonathan Bradshaw led Ouachita (21-9) with 15 points each.

PCA’s Bowman Lovell completed another stellar season with 28 points against Union Christian.

Blake Guin added 16. JoJo Grau had 11.

The Knights finished 28-6. They won District 5-3A then captured the 3A South Tournament. PCA was the runner-up in the 3A State Tournament.