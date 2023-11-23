High school boys basketball: Huntington wins Round 1 against Bossier; Round 2 Saturday night at BPCC

This season, round one goes to the Huntington Raiders.

Huntington rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory over the Bossier Bearkats in the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T.,Washington Wednesday.

In another game at BTW, Airline fell to BTW 63-50.

Bossier (3-2) won’t have to wait long to get its second opportunity against Huntington (5-1). The Bearkats and the Raiders face off Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the David Bryant Classic at BPCC.

Huntington and Bossier are also scheduled to meet at least two more times this season.

Wednesday, the Bearkats took a 38-34 lead into the final quarter. But Jacob Stewart scored eight of his team-high 14 points and Huntington outscored Bossier 18-7 to pull out the victory.

Kerel Woods, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and the Bearkats led 27-19.

Javon Johnson and Tonio Ambler-Barr added eight points each for Bossier. Huntington’s Keonte Kennedy scored 10.

Aiden Thompson led Airline with 12 points. He also had five rebounds.

Eli Washington had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jaden Davis scored 10. George Tilman had five assists and six points.