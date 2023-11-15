High school boys basketball: Kimble scores 44 as Plain Dealing advances to semifinals of Lakeside tournament

High school boys basketball: Kimble scores 44 as Plain Dealing advances to...

Tyrese Kimble scored 44 points as the Plain Dealing Lions opened the season with a 61-51 victory over Lakeside in the first round of the Don Stahl Memorial Tournament Wednesday at Lakeside.

Jordan Green added eight points. Jayden Ray scored seven.

Plain Dealing plays Magnolia School of Excelllence at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in thevsemifinals.

In another first-round game, Arcadia defeated Minden 61-56 in overtime.

The Hornets face the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between Camden, Ark., and Ringgold in the other semifinal at 6:30 Friday.

The championship game is 4:30 Saturday.