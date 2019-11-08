High school boys basketball: Parish teams to participate in Officials Scrimmage Saturday at Parkway

The Shreveport-Bossier Officials Scrimmage, featuring area boys high school basketball teams, is Saturday at Parkway.

Here is the schedule.

Main gym: 8:30 a.m., Captain Shreve-Mansfield; 9:05, Parkway-Bossier; 9:40, Captain Shreve-Minden; 10:15, Parkway-Green Oaks; 10:50, Natchitoches Central-Woodlawn; 11:25, Benton-Calvary; noon, Natchitoches Central-Ouachita; 12:35 p.m., Northwood-Calvary.

Auxiliary gym: 8:30 a.m., Minden-BTW; 9:05, Southwood-Green Oaks; 9:40, Southwood-Mansfield; 10:15, BTW-Bossier; 10:50, Marshall-Ouachita; 11:25, Northwood-Evangel; noon, Woodlawn-Marshall: 12:35 p.m., Benton-Evangel.

All games are 30 minutes with a running clock.

