High school boys basketball: Parkway advances in Minden Holiday Classic

The Parkway Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Car Giant of Minden Minden Holiday Classic with a 74-50 victory over Camden, Ark., Wednesday.

Parkway (10-5), which has won six in a row, faces Gibsland-Coleman Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

The winner plays Calvary Baptist in the semifinals Friday at 5:20.

Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 22 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 in the first half to help the Panthers build a 43-19 lead.

Kaleb Williams added 16 points.

Parkway defeated Lakeview 70-60 Tuesday.