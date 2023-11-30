High school boys basketball: Parkway advances to Showdown in the Lake quarterfinals

The Parkway Panthers defeated Lake Charles College Prep 58-48 in the first round of the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake tournament Thursday in Lake Charles.

In another first-round game, Bossier fell to 2023 select Division I semifinalist St. Thomas More 65-60.

In the St. Amant tournament, Benton dropped an 82-74 decision to St. Amant.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Simsboro 73-44 at Plain Dealing.

At Lake Charles, Brhaelyn Brown led eight Parkway players who scored with 16 points.

Caleb Evans added nine and Jacob Gaskins eight.

Parkway trailed 20-15 after the first quarter. Dom Taylor hit two 3-pointers and Antonio Gladney had six points in the second and the Panthers rallied for a 36-25 halftime lead.

Parkway extended the lead to 48-33 going into the fourth.

The Panthers (4-3) play 2023 non-select Division II runner-up Wossman Friday at 5:30 in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats defeated Washington-Marion 60-50 in the first round.

Javon Johnson led Bossier with 22 points. He hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Bearkats took a 23-14 lead.

Bossier cooled off in the second, scoring just six points. The Cougars took advantage and led 33-29 at the half,

The Bearkats got back on track in the third quarter and led 46-43 going into the fourth.

But the Cougars rallied for the victory,

Michael Mouton led St. Thomas More (3-2) with 22 points. Chad Jones scored 18.

Keyshun Johnson added 14 for Bossier. Kerel Dean and Kameron Davenport scored 11 each.

Bossier (5-3) plays McMain, which fell to Captain Shreve 63-50 in the first round, in the consolation quarterfinals Friday at 5:30.

At St. Amant, Greg Manning led Benton with 29 points. Marc Perry had 19 and Trey Smith 14.

The Tigers face Dutchtown Friday at 4:30.

At Plain Dealing, Tyrese Kimble led the Lions with 23 points. Jordan Green scored 14. Jayden Ray chipped in seven.