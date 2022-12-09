High school boys basketball: Parkway, Airline advance to Parkway Invitational semifinals

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Parkway Invitational sponsored by the Barksdale Federal Credit Union with victories Thursday night.

Parkway routed Lakeside 63-28, and Airline downed Haughton 54-51 in overtime.

In the other first-round games, Plain Dealing fell to Red River 76-69, and Evangel Christian routed Green Oaks 71-44.

In Friday’s winners’ bracket semifinals, Parkway (4-3) plays Red River (2-3) at 7 p.m., and Airline (6-4) takes on Evangel Christian (9-3) at 8:30.

In the consolation semifinals, Lakeside (2-6) plays Plain Dealing (1-4) at 4, and Haughton (5-6) takes on Green Oaks (4-7) at 5:30.

Leading by two, Haughton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 12.8 seconds left. The Bucs got the rebound but missed a follow shot inside.

Airline’s George Tilman grabbed the rebound and passed to guard Colby O’Glee, who took the ball almost the length of the court. He drove inside the lane and hit a left-handed layup with 2.3 seconds left and the game went into overtime tied at 47.

O’Glee sank two free throws early in the OT to give Airline its first lead since early in the second quarter.

Jayden Carey hit one of two free throws to get Haughton within 49-48 with 2:37 left. Bryson Broom sank a shot inside to put the Vikings on top 51-48.

The Bucs cut the lead back to one on a layup by Carey with 1:44 left. Broom made one of two free throws to put the Vikings up 52-50.

Haughton missed a 3-pointer but Rodrick Turner got the rebound and was fouled on the follow. He made one of two free throws to make it a one-point game again with 1:00 left.

O’Glee missed inside. But the Vikings got the rebound and O’Glee made a layup, giving Airline a 54-51 with 40 seconds left.

Haughton called a timeout with 15.9 seconds left. The Bucs got off two contested 3-pointers, but neither came close.

Haughton led 13-12 after a quarter. Airline went cold in the second quarter and the Bucs took advantage, going on a 13-5 run for a 26-17 halftime lead.

Haughton extended the lead to 31-21 with just over four minutes left in the third. Airline then went on an 8-0 run to get within two.

But the Panthers closed the quarter with a 5-1 run and led 36-30 going into the fourth.

The Vikings got within two a couple of times but didn’t tie it until O’Glee’s layup.

O’Glee led Airline with 21 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Broom and Kevin White added nine each.

Laythan Delaney led Haughton with 16. Jayden Allen scored 10 and Josh Ross eight.

Parkway jumped out to a 24-0 lead against Lakeside.

Ten Panthers scored led. Brhaelyn Brown hit three 3-pointers in the first half and had a team-high 13 points.

Chance Snell and freshman Kaleb Williams scored nine each. Jacob Gaskins had eight.

Cooper Chase led Lakeside with nine.

Tomario Thomas paced Evangel with 19 points. The Eagles hit eight 3-pointers.

Fred Benjamin led Green Oaks with 16 points.

Plain Dealing’s Carnez Hillmon scored 29 points. He hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with five in the game. Tyrese Kimble had 24 points.

Red River’s Shaylon Newton scored 14 of the Bulldogs’ 23 first-quarter points and finished with 26. Jayden McDonald had 19.

