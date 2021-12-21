High school boys basketball: Parkway, Airline fall

The Parkway Panthers and Airline Vikings dropped non-district games Monday night

The Panthers fell to Calvary Baptist 75-33 at home, and the Vikings lost to Lakeview 67-52 in Campti.

At Parkway, Michael Feaster led eight Parkway players who scored with eight points. Labree Williams led Calvary (8-6) with 18 and Martin McDowell added 12.

Parkway (5-6) returns to action Monday, Dec. 27, in the West Monroe tournament.

At Lakeview, Trevon Jackson and Kanayo Agu scored 13 points each for Airline.

The Vikings (6-3) visit West Monroe Tuesday.

Lakeview, which will be one of the favorites in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational hosted by Airline Dec. 27-30, improved to 15-1.