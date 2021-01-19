High school boys basketball: Parkway, Benton, Bossier, PCA post district victories

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers posted District 1-5A home victories Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Byrd 55-46, and Benton routed Haughton 67-34.

In another 1-5A game, leader Natchitoches Central downed Southwood 58-49 in Natchitoches.

Airline (4-9, 1-3) is scheduled to host Captain Shreve (12-7, 3-1) on Wednesday.

In District 1-3A, Bossier defeated Mansfield 43-27 on the road.

Plain Dealing’s District 1-1A home game against Lincoln Prep was postponed. According to their schedule on the LHSAA website, the Lions’ next two games against Magnolia School of Excellence and Haynesville have also been postponed,

In MAIS District 5-AA, Providence Classical Academy defeated Glenbrook Academy 52-43 at home.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts led the Panthers (8-3, 4-1) with 23 points. Trae Ware added 10 and Jalun Reed nine.

The game was tied at 37 after three quarters.

Parker began to pull away in the fourth. Roberts scored seven, Ware six and Reed four.

Darrion Turner and Brian Lair paced Byrd (4-4, 1-4) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

At Benton, Brodie Romero and Dylan Slaid scored 14 points each to lead the Tigers (15-7, 1-4).

Ryan Ward added nine and Jyrell McClendon eight.

Romero scored 10 in the first quarter as the Tigers rolled to a 21-8 lead. The Tigers extended the lead to 37-19 at the half.

Malachi Burks and Zion Nelson led Haughton (5-6, 1-4) with 10 points each.

Natchitoches Central improved to 14-1 and 5-0 with the win over Southwood (11-11, 3-2).

At Mansfield, Joseph Manning knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Bearkats (13-7, 3-0).

Javon Johnson hit three 3s and scored 11 points.

Trent Gilbert led Mansfield (8-8, 1-1) with 14.

The Bearkats led 23-17 at the half then went on a 13-3 run in the third.

At PCA, Paxton Lovell poured in 31 points to lead the Knights.

Cole Thornton added nine and Jonah Droddy eight.

PCA improved to 2-1 in district. Glenbrook dropped to 1-2.

PCA split its first two district games last week, defeating Claiborne Academy 47-42 and losing to Union Christian 53-50.

Paxton Lovell had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals against Claiborne. Thornton had 12 points, seven assists and three steals.

Bowman Lovell scored 17 points in two quarters against Union Christian. Paxton Lovell had 12 points and seven rebounds.