High school boys basketball: Parkway, Benton, PCA post district victories

The Parkway Panthers, Benton Tigers and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Parkway topped Haughton 67-52 at Parkway and Benton downed Byrd 58-47 at Byrd.

The other two District 1-5A games — Southwood (11-11, 3-2) at Airline (4-10, 1-4) and Natchitoches Central (14-1, 5-0) at Captain Shreve (13-7, 4-1) — were postponed.

Bossier’s District 1-3A game at Green Oaks and Plain Dealing’s home game against Magnolia Charter were also postponed.

In MAIS District 5-AA, Providence Classical Academy defeated Union Christian 50-44 in Farmerville.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts pumped in 25 points to lead the Panthers (9-3, 5-1). Quincy Jones added 10.

Malachi Burks and Laythan Delaney led Haughton (5-7, 1-5) with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Bucs kept it relatively close for the first two quarters and trailed 30-23 at the half.

Roberts then got hot in the third quarter. He scored 13 of the Panthers’ 18 and Parkway led 48-33 going into the fourth.

Burks hit two from behind the arc in the fourth but the Panthers kept their foot on the gas, outscoring the Bucs 20-19.

At Byrd, four Benton players scored in double figures in the victory. Jyrell McClendon and Brodie Romero had 11 points each. Ryan Ward and Dylan Slaid scored 10 each.

The Tigers (16-7, 2-4) and Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-5) battled to an 11-11 tie in the first quarter.

Benton got the upper hand in the second, outscoring Byrd 16-9 for a 27-20 halftime lead.

The Jackets cut the deficit by one after three quarters.

Romero scored six and Ward five in the fourth and the Tigers pulled away for the victory.

At Union Christian, Cole Thornton hit 6-of-8 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead PCA to its first ever victory over the host school.

Jonah Droddy added 10 points.

The Knights improved to 10-9 overall and 3-1 in district. Union Christian is also 3-1, but PCA owns the district tiebreaker with its win.