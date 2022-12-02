High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win

Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night.

Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2.

Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall.

Bossier ended a three-game slide with a 51-44 victory over Dunham in the consolation quarterfinals of the Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.

Tahj Roots led Bossier (5-3) with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.

Kerel Woods scored nine points. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson chipped in seven each.

The Bearkats led 27-25 at the half and 33-30 after three quarters.

In non-tournament games, Airline routed Simsboro 59-27 at home, and Providence Classical Academy rolled past Union Christian 79-48 on the road.

Colby O’Glee led Airline with 11 points.

Bryson Broom and Jayden Gladney scored nine each. Tre’von Jackson added eight.

The Vikings (4-3) face Texas High at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Texarkana, Texas.

Bowman Lovell poured in 28 points to lead PCA. JoJo Grau had 17 and Blake Guin 12.

PCA (7-3) visits Word of God Monday.