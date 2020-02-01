High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier lone parish winners

The Parkway Panthers and Bossier Bearkats were the only parish teams to come away with victories Friday night.

In a District 1-5A game at Parkway, the Panthers defeated Benton 61-47, snapping the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

In a District 1-3A game at Bossier, the Bearkats crushed North Webster 86-37.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 84-61 in Natchitoches and Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 50-49 in overtime at Shreve. (The Byrd-Haughton score hadn’t been posted on the LHSAA website as of late Friday.)

Here are the 1-5A standings: Natchitoches Central (22-2, 7-0), Captain Shreve (18-7, 6-2), Southwood (17-10, 6-2), Parkway (16-8, 5-3), Benton (11-14, 3-5), Airline (13-12, 2-6), Byrd (11-8, 1-5), Haughton (5-15, 0-7).

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Calvary Baptist 70-53 at home.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts led the Panthers with 20 points, including five 3-pointers.

The game was close for three quarters. Parkway led 28-23 at the half and 40-37 going into the fourth.

Roberts hit three 3s in the third, preventing the Tigers from closing the gap even further.

The Panthers dominated the final period. Roberts had six points, Quincy Jones five and Trae Ware four.

Ware finished with nine points and Gabe Larry had eight.

Dylan Slaid and Ryan Ward led Benton with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

At Bossier, the Bearkats led 49-25 at the half and then outscored North Webster 31-8 in the third.

Otis Smith led Bossier (25-3, 4-0) with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Tim King knocked down five 3s and scored 20. D’Ante Bell added 18. Ten Bearkats scored.

North Webster dropped to 8-11 and 1-4.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions fell to 8-12 overall and 3-3 in 1-1A with the loss to the Cavaliers.

