High school boys basketball: Parkway comes up just short against Evangel in Parkway Invitational title game

High school boys basketball: Parkway comes up just short against Evangel in...

The Parkway Panthers fell to the Evangel Christian Eagles 51-47 in the championship game of the Parkway Invitational sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union Saturday night.

Parkway led 33-23 at the half, but the Eagles hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter and rallied to tie it at 42.

The Panthers scored just five points in the fourth, and Evangel was able to pull out the victory.

Parkway’s Tre’ Fisher scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half. Freshman Kaleb Williams hit two 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Braylen Clark and Je’Cal Bryant led Evangel (11-3) with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Parkway (5-4) returns to action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Lakeview at home.

Airline defeated Red River 50-25 in the third-place game.

Kanayo Agu led the Vikings with 16 points. Colby O’Glee added eight.

Airline rolled to a 16-2 first-quarter lead and led 33-13 at the half.

The Vikings (7-5) visit Evangel Tuesday at 7. Evangel edged Airline 62-58 in overtime in Friday’s semifinals.

Haughton took the consolation title, defeating Lakeside 68-56.

Jaden Allen led the Bucs with 21 points. Laythan Delaney and Rodrick Turner scored 12 each.

Haughton (7-7) visits Minden Monday at 7.

Green Oaks defeated Plain Dealing 73-39 in the consolation third-place game.

Jonathan Stokes led Green Oaks with 30 points.

Jayden Ray led the Lions with 10

Plain Dealing (1-7) hosts North Webster at 6 Tuesday..