High school boys basketball: Parkway completes 4-0 run in Parkway Invitational; Bossier tops Red River

The Parkway Panthers completed a 4-0 run in the Parkway Invitational with a 76-63 victory over Mansfield Saturday.

In the tournament’s final game, the Bossier Bearkats defeated Red River 54-42.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Washington-Marion 58-47 in the Northside tournament in Lafayette. The Vikings dropped to 5-5.

Brhaelyn Brown and Jacob Gaskins scored 23 points each to lead Parkway

Brown hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Panthers built a 22-14 lead.

Gaskins scored 12 in the second and Parkway led 44-27 at the half.

The Panthers cooled off in the third quarter but still led 53-42. Brown scored nine in the fourth and Gaskins had six.

Kori Greer hit five 3-pointers and led Mansfield with 20 points.

Parkway (8-5) returns to action Tuesday at Lakeview.

Kerel Dean scored 20 points to lead Bossier. Javon Johnson added 13.

The Bearkats trailed 8-7 after the first quarter then outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 in the second.

Bossier took a 36-25 lead into fourth. Dean hit a 3-pointer and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Warren Bowman led Red River with 13 points.

Bossier (7-4) visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.

In the other two games, Red River defeated Green Oaks 63-49 and Evangel Christian defeated Northwood 53-30.

Christopher Gay and Jomello McDonald led Red River with 12 and 11 points, respectively. T. Collins paced Green Oaks with 14.

Braylen Clark scored 14 and CJ Shiflett 13 to lead Evangel.