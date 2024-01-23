High school boys basketball: Parkway downs Haughton; Airline, Benton lose tight contests to top 1-5A teams

The Parkway Panthers defeated the Haughton Bucs 63-53 in a District 1-5A game Monday night at Parkway.

In other 1-5A games, two parish schools gave district leaders scares before falling.

Airline fell to defending champion and co-leader Southwood 55-49 at Southwood, and Benton dropped a 68-66 decision to third-place Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches.

Co-leader Captain Shreve knocked off Byrd 59-27 at Shreve.

Elsewhere, Bossier opened defense of its District 1-4A championship with a 59-50 loss to Booker T. Washington at BTW.

At Parkway, Phat Mayweather led 11 Panthers who scored with 13 points.

Kaleb Williams and Brhaelyn Brown added nine each. Antonio Gladney had eight.

Haughton’s Josh Ross hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20.

Andrew Markray, Jayden Carey and Bowman Lovell had 10 apiece.

Brown sank three of the Panthers’ six first-half 3-pointers and Parkway led 36-23.

The Panthers led 45-34 going into the fourth.

Haughton (9-16, 0-6) visits Benton Tuesday. Parkway (14-9, 2-4) hosts Captain Shreve Wednesday.

At Southwood, Airline dropped to 13-11 and 3-3. Southwood improved to 15-5 and 5-0.

At Natchitoches Central, Benton dropped to 10-13 and 2-4. Natchitoches Central improved to 19-3 and 5-1.

At BTW, Kerel Woods-Dean and Javon Johnson paced Bossier with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

The Bearkats got off to a slow start and trailed 15-7 after the first quarter.

With Johnson scoring 10 and Woods-Dean six in the second, Bossier got within 29-23 at the half.

The Bearkats continued to cut into the lead in the third and trailed 42-39 going into the fourth. But BTW outscored Bossier 17-11 in the fourth.

Collossian Mason-Jones led BTW (13-7) with 20 points. LaDarius Frierson added 15.

Bossier (15-10) hosts Northwood Tuesday.