High school boys basketball: Parkway downs Plain Dealing

The Parkway Panthers defeated the Plain Dealing Lions 73-39 Monday night at Parkway.

Caleb Evans and Tre’ Fisher led 11 Panthers who scored with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Antonio Gladney added 10.

Parkway led 16-13 after the first quarter. Evans knocked down two 3-pointers in the quarter, and Kaleb Williams had one.

The Panthers took control ni the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 21-11, and led 36-24 at the half.

Fisher scored seven in the third quarter as Parkway continued to pull away.

Tyrese Kimble and Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Parkway (7-6) hosts Gibsland-Coleman at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Plain Dealing (2-8) hosts North DeSoto at 7:30 Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Haughton defeated Red River 72-60 at home. The Bucs (10-9) visit Simsboro Tuesday at 7:30.

Benton fell to Huntington 73-63 at Huntington. The Tigers (2-10) host Minden Tuesday at 5.

Huntington improved to 8-5.

Note: Stats provided by coaches.